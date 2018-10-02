York
Driver seriously injured after highway crash with tractor-trailer truck

This Maine State Police photo shows a car and tractor trailer truck after a collision on the highway in Saco.
By CBS 13
Updated:

A person was seriously injured in a crash on the Maine Turnpike in Saco Tuesday morning.

Maine State Police say a Hutchins Trucking tractor-trailer truck carrying a load from Hannaford and a car collided at Exit 36 southbound.

The driver of the car, 22-year-old Abdirahman Mohamed of Portland, suffered serious injuries and is being treated at Maine Medical Center, according to Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland. The truck driver, 46-year-old Mark Pierce of Standish, was not hurt.

Exit 36 southbound was closed for hours, but it has since reopened. However, drivers should still expect delays from Saco to Biddeford.

Troopers say weather conditions may have been a factor in the crash.

