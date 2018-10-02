Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s throughout the state, with some rain throughout the state.
Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.
How delayed Medicaid expansion is leaving one woman without care
–Ann Avery of Old Town no longer goes to the doctor for any of her many medical problems not associated with her work-related injury because she has been denied Medicaid and her doctor bills have been mounting. Her injury makes it difficult for her to hold a job. She should qualify for Medicaid under the proposed expansion of the program, but it is stuck in legal limbo.
Portland is banning new marijuana-related businesses … mostly
–Maine’s largest city was considering a stopgap moratorium that would have blocked new marijuana businesses — like extraction and processing plants — until at least Dec. 13, when new state standards go into effect.
But the initial proposal would also have been retroactive to July 9, ensnaring a small handful of marijuana-related business applications already pending before the city.
Those entrepreneurs pushed back, saying they’ve expended time and money on those projects. On Monday night, the City Council tried for a win-win: Councilors amended the moratorium to strike the retroactivity, allowing those applications already filed to proceed, but preventing any new ones.
What’s next for Bath Iron Works?
–With an aging workforce and stiff competition, the shipyard that employs more than 5,000 people faces several major challenges in the near future. The leader of the largest union at the shipyard spelled out what he believes to be the big problems to be addressed. But as a phalanx of skilled workers reach retirement age, can solutions come fast enough to keep one of Maine’s largest private employers viable?
Collins says White House checked with her about widening FBI probe of Kavanaugh
–Sen. Susan Collins of Maine communicated with White House staff about broadening an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.
“Collins was consulted about the White House authorizing the expanded FBI approach to the Kavanaugh background check, and it is still her understanding that the work will still be completed in the original one-week timeline,” Annie Clark, Collins’ spokesperson, said Monday afternoon.
Do this: ARTober, Bangor’s month of the arts, kicks off this Friday
–For the fourth year in a row, the city of Bangor has named October “ARTober” — a month-long celebration of Bangor’s many visual, literary, and performing arts organizations and individual artists.
In other news…
Maine
For this Allagash woman, driving to treatment was a ‘brand new form of cancer’
Auburn man charged with setting fire that destroyed historic home
Rockland police officer resigns after district attorney questions credibility
Bangor
Bangor police arrest Massachusetts man accused of trafficking cocaine, pills
UMaine gets grant to study mosquito-borne viruses, tourism
Gardiner woman pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack
Business
Last minute trade agreement is a ‘hopeful’ sign for Maine dairy industry
A failed water system blocks jobs from flowing to a small Maine town. Voters there will decide if it’s worth fixing.
Bath Iron Works lands $3.9 billion deal to build 4 more destroyers
Politics
Feds give Maine last reprieve from Real ID compliance
Maine Republicans play Trump card in uphill battle to unseat Angus King
Trump hails NAFTA revamp, Trudeau calls it ‘win-win-win’
Opinion
Kavanaugh’s behavior is about power, not just sex
Press coverage of Kavanaugh is imperfect. But imagine if we didn’t have it.
The bottom 90 percent are still poorer than they were in 2007
Sports
Preseason poll results are in: Hockey East coaches believe UMaine men’s team will be much improved
A success story: Ivy League football concussions drop with kickoff change
UMass suspends football coach for ‘raped’ comment during postgame rant
Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.
To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.
Comments