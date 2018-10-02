Maine news you need to know for Tuesday

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Natalie Williams • October 2, 2018 8:24 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-50s throughout the state, with some rain throughout the state.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

–Ann Avery of Old Town no longer goes to the doctor for any of her many medical problems not associated with her work-related injury because she has been denied Medicaid and her doctor bills have been mounting. Her injury makes it difficult for her to hold a job. She should qualify for Medicaid under the proposed expansion of the program, but it is stuck in legal limbo.

–Maine’s largest city was considering a stopgap moratorium that would have blocked new marijuana businesses — like extraction and processing plants — until at least Dec. 13, when new state standards go into effect.

But the initial proposal would also have been retroactive to July 9, ensnaring a small handful of marijuana-related business applications already pending before the city.

Those entrepreneurs pushed back, saying they’ve expended time and money on those projects. On Monday night, the City Council tried for a win-win: Councilors amended the moratorium to strike the retroactivity, allowing those applications already filed to proceed, but preventing any new ones.

–With an aging workforce and stiff competition, the shipyard that employs more than 5,000 people faces several major challenges in the near future. The leader of the largest union at the shipyard spelled out what he believes to be the big problems to be addressed. But as a phalanx of skilled workers reach retirement age, can solutions come fast enough to keep one of Maine’s largest private employers viable?

–Sen. Susan Collins of Maine communicated with White House staff about broadening an FBI investigation into sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

“Collins was consulted about the White House authorizing the expanded FBI approach to the Kavanaugh background check, and it is still her understanding that the work will still be completed in the original one-week timeline,” Annie Clark, Collins’ spokesperson, said Monday afternoon.

–For the fourth year in a row, the city of Bangor has named October “ARTober” — a month-long celebration of Bangor’s many visual, literary, and performing arts organizations and individual artists.

In other news…

Maine

For this Allagash woman, driving to treatment was a ‘brand new form of cancer’

Auburn man charged with setting fire that destroyed historic home

Rockland police officer resigns after district attorney questions credibility

Bangor

Bangor police arrest Massachusetts man accused of trafficking cocaine, pills

UMaine gets grant to study mosquito-borne viruses, tourism

Gardiner woman pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin and crack

Business

Last minute trade agreement is a ‘hopeful’ sign for Maine dairy industry

A failed water system blocks jobs from flowing to a small Maine town. Voters there will decide if it’s worth fixing.

Bath Iron Works lands $3.9 billion deal to build 4 more destroyers

Politics

Feds give Maine last reprieve from Real ID compliance

Maine Republicans play Trump card in uphill battle to unseat Angus King

Trump hails NAFTA revamp, Trudeau calls it ‘win-win-win’

Opinion

Kavanaugh’s behavior is about power, not just sex

Press coverage of Kavanaugh is imperfect. But imagine if we didn’t have it.

The bottom 90 percent are still poorer than they were in 2007

Sports

Preseason poll results are in: Hockey East coaches believe UMaine men’s team will be much improved

A success story: Ivy League football concussions drop with kickoff change

UMass suspends football coach for ‘raped’ comment during postgame rant

