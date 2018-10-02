Video of man apparently using Portland police cruiser mirror to shoot heroin goes viral

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By CBS 13 • October 2, 2018 11:36 am

Video of a man allegedly using heroin right in front of a Portland police cruiser has gone viral on social media.

Jessica Crosby says she grew up with the man in the video.

“You can’t get much lower than using a cop car mirror to shoot yourself up in broad daylight, where everyone knows who you are,” Crosby said.

She says they’re cousins, but grew up under the same roof like brother and sister.

Now, she says he needs help like never before.

“More than anything, I’m afraid to wake up and he’s going to be gone,” Crosby said.

The video was shot near Preble Street Resource Center. The man is using the side mirror of a Portland police cruiser to watch himself put the needle in.

Experts are calling the video heart-wrenching, as it mirrors the crisis in our state.

“I don’t think people like to look at that way all the time, I think it is a little easier to just drive past, but it’s there, it’s what hundreds, if not thousands of our local population are dealing with,” Nathan Cermelj of Liberty Bay Recovery said. “The sad part is he’s a very smart man. And underneath what he’s become he has a very big heart.”

Crosby tells us her family has done everything they can to help him, but nothing has worked.

“If he could just be placed somewhere in treatment that he can’t just walk away from,” Crosby said. “Maybe he could wake up enough that he doesn’t want his life to end so young. Because at this point if you ask him he feels that there is nothing else to live for.”

CBS 13 reached out to Portland police about the video, and they had no comment.

Crosby hopes her cousin is watching and gets help.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.