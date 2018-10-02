Puppies saved from burning Whitefield building

Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News Jessica Clifford | Lincoln County News

By Jessica Clifford, Lincoln County News • October 2, 2018 9:48 am

Updated: October 2, 2018 9:49 am

A Whitefield woman, her adult son, and their three puppies safely exited the woman’s three-story home at 176 Cooper Road after the outbreak of a small electrical fire Monday afternoon.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, containing the damage to the exterior of the building, according to the officer in command, Whitefield fire Capt. Bryan Ross.

Homeowner Mary Larrabee was in the house with her son, Jacob Edgar, and their dogs at the time of the fire, Larrabee said.

“I was sitting there watching TV and I saw some sparks outside, and my power went on and off and flickered … I could hear crackling in the walls, so I ran and hit the main switch,” Larrabee said.

She went outside and saw fire on the roof, she said.

The fire peeled back the siding where the main power line attaches to the roof.

In addition to Whitefield, the Alna, Jefferson, Pittston, Somerville and Windsor fire departments responded to the scene. Central Maine Power Co. was also present.

The Lincoln County Communications Center dispatched firefighters at 2:37 p.m. The fire was out within about 15 minutes, Ross said.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.