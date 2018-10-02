More than 30 charges dropped against burglary suspect in plea deal

Courtesy of Hancock County Jail Courtesy of Hancock County Jail

October 2, 2018

A Hancock man accused in a string of burglaries has been sentenced to serve 60 days in jail after reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

As a result of the agreement, more than 30 charges of burglary and theft that had been filed against Jacob Richardson were dismissed, according to documents filed in Hancock County Unified Criminal Court.

Richardson, 20, pleaded guilty Monday to one charge of burglary, two charges of theft and one charge of reckless conduct, the last of which resulted from a 25-minute standoff with police when they went to execute a search warrant at his home last November.

Richardson received an overall sentence of 18 months in prison with all but 60 days suspended, plus two years of probation upon his release. He also was ordered to pay $7,100 in restitution to more than a dozen people whose homes were burglarized in November of last year.

Richardson was a suspect in the burglaries in the eastern Hancock County towns of Eastbrook, Franklin, Hancock, Osborn, Waltham and Township 22 when police went to his home Nov. 30 to execute a search warrant.

Police entered the home after they announced their presence and no one came to the door. As police were making their way down a hallway, they heard the sound of a round being loaded into a firearm in an adjacent bedroom, according to court documents.

Police immediately left the home and, after using a bullhorn to urge Richardson to come out peacefully, took him into custody nearly a half-hour later when he emerged with his hands in the air.

Among the stolen items police recovered in the search were power tools, electronics, three firearms and a mounted, taxidermic antelope head, according to court documents.

