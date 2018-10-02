Transient accused of stealing three cars

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • October 2, 2018 7:59 am

Updated: October 2, 2018 8:12 am

A 36-year-old transient was arrested Saturday after he allegedly stole three cars and drove one of them in reverse on Main Road South, according to the Hampden Department of Public Safety.

Ira Perkins was charged with theft and violation of conditions of release.

The incident that led to his arrest began about 8:50 a.m. Saturday when police received a report that a man operating a white Mazda had tried to persuade a woman to get into the car. An attempt to locate the suspect and the vehicle was relayed to officers and departments in adjacent towns, according to Hampden police.

Police said they received a report about 10:29 a.m. of blue Jeep Liberty driving erratically on Main Road South. The driver reportedly was speeding and making bad passes.

About 20 minutes later, police received a report that a stolen 1980 Corvette had been located on Main Road South about a mile from where it was allegedly stolen. Perkins was allegedly inside the stolen vehicle when it was found.

When confronted by a relative of the owner, Perkins drove north in reverse up Main Road North, police said. Officers located the sports car a few minutes later on Route 202, where Perkins was taken into custody.

Hampden police said an investigation found that Perkins had stolen the Mazda in Bangor before traveling to Hampden and then Winterport. While in Winterport, police said Perkins abandoned the Mazda and stole the Jeep before returning to Hampden, where he is accused of stealing the Corvette.

Perkins remained Tuesday at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor. He could face additional charges.

