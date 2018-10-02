Bangor
October 02, 2018
Kitchen fire forces Bangor Governor’s to close

Judy Harrison | BDN
Cleanup and repairs from a small kitchen fire Monday night kept Governor's Restaurant on Broadway from opening for breakfast Tuesday. A sign on the door said the popular eatery hoped to be open by noon.
Updated:

Governor’s Restaurant on Broadway in Bangor was able to open about 11 a.m. Tuesday after being closed overnight due to a small kitchen Monday night, according to information on its Facebook page.

Personnel from fire cleanup firms were in the restaurant parking lot Tuesday morning.

A sign posted on the door said that Governor’s hoped to be reopened by lunchtime Tuesday.

A message left with the Bangor Fire Department was not immediately returned due to a training session.

The fire broke out behind the cooktops, according to Channel 7. Firefighters told the television station the flames were mostly out when they arrived. To fully extinguish the flames, they had to tear down a portion of the wall behind some stainless steel panels.

The restaurant staff thanked the department on its Facebook page.

“[A] huge shout out to Bangor Maine Fire Department for saving our bacon tonight!” it said. “Our team is hard at work putting the pieces back together and making sure we’re safe and ready to go.”

This story will be updated.

