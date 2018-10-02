Police seek identity of Augusta Subway robbery suspect

Courtesy of Augusta Police Department Courtesy of Augusta Police Department

By Natalie Williams • October 2, 2018 8:28 pm

Police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a possible suspect after a Subway in Augusta was robbed Tuesday.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. Oct. 2, officers responded to 78 Bangor Street in Augusta after a reported robbery, according to a Tuesday evening release from the Augusta Police Department.

The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored SUV with an undisclosed sum of money. No one was injured during the incident.

Augusta police continue to investigate the incident. Individuals with information on the reported robbery should contact Augusta Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 207-626-2370 ext. 3418.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.