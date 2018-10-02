Health
October 02, 2018
State says more children getting sick from accidentally ingesting marijuana

Darren Fishell | BDN
The Maine Department of Health and Human Services' offices are shown Dec. 1, 2017.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Department of Health and Human Services is warning parents to keep marijuana away from children.

The department says the Northern New England Poison Center received 16 calls from Maine last year about children 5 years old and younger accidentally ingesting marijuana.

The calls are an increase from just two reports in 2016.

Officials say the majority of calls involved children eating chocolate, brownies or other edibles containing marijuana.

Signs of ingestion include lethargy, lack of coordination and difficulty breathing.

Maine became the eighth state to legalize marijuana for adults age 21 and older in 2017. The drug cannot be sold in the state for recreational purposes.

Parents who are concerned about accidental marijuana ingestion are urged to call the poison control hotline at 1-800-222-1222.

