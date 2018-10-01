Feds give Maine last reprieve from Real ID compliance

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • October 1, 2018 10:00 am

The federal government has granted Maine a final waiver from complying with the requirements of a law regulating state-issued identification.

The waiver comes as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security takes the final steps to implement Real ID nationwide. That waiver is valid through Oct. 1, 2019, but Homeland Security will not enforce Real ID until Oct. 1, 2020, according to the Maine secretary of state’s office. Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap requested the waiver back in August.

With that extended waiver, Maine driver’s licenses will continue to be accepted as valid identification for entrance into certain secure federal facilities, such as military bases, Homeland Security headquarters and nuclear plants, as well as for boarding aircraft for domestic flights.

Maine is among 17 states and five U.S. territories technically not compliant with Real ID but have been granted additional time to meet its requirements, according to Homeland Security. The remaining states have been certified as compliant by Homeland Security.

The penalties for not complying are potentially high. Travelers who want to board domestic flights must present compliant identification, and residents of noncompliant states would need to use an accepted alternative, such as a U.S. passport or passport card, to travel across the country by air.

Real ID emerged in 2005 among a slew of legislation to address national security concerns after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, and it was one of the key recommendations in the 9/11 Commission Report.

The Real ID Act set national standards to improve the security of state-issued identification to prevent undocumented immigrants and terrorists from obtaining U.S. driver’s licenses. Several of the 9/11 hijackers had obtained state-issued driver’s licenses in the months leading up to the attacks.

But many states balked at what they saw as federal overreach. And the Maine Legislature in 2007 passed a law prohibiting the state from complying with Real ID amid concerns that it would create a de facto “internal passport.”

The Legislature in April passed a bill, LD 306, to grant Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap the authority to bring the state into compliance. That law gives Dunlap’s office until July 1, 2019, to meet the requirements of Real ID.

This story will be updated.

