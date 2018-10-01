Maine news you need to know for Monday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 50s throughout the state, with showers in the morning.
For this Allagash woman, driving to treatment was a ‘brand new form of cancer’
–Margaret McBreairty of Allagash survived breast cancer, but the disease returned and spread to her bones, sending her into emergency spinal surgery this spring. Multiple return trips to Boston soon followed to treat complications, and McBreairty made the roughly eight-hour trip south every three weeks for five months.
McBreairty, who is now unemployed, was forced to cover the costs of gas, tolls and hotels. She estimated it cost her $1,000, on top of her $2,000 co-pay, for all her trips.
“It is stressful,” she said. “I told them it was creating a whole brand new form of cancer in my body.”
This app uses photo recognition to ID harmful ticks
–A new mobile app that identifies ticks using photo recognition software is now available for iPhones, developed by an uncle-and-nephew team from midcoast Maine.
Just released, the app “What’s My Tick” analyzes photos using a complex code to arrive at a species of tick based on certain physical characteristics. It also offers information about tick-borne diseases and their prevalence in the app user’s location.
How Maine’s 2nd District went red and why it matters in 2018
–Another nationally targeted race is upon Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, the largely rural swath of the state where voters have moved rightward in recent years and Democrats are looking to knock off two-term U.S. Rep. Bruce Poliquin.
It’s still one of the two dozen or so districts most likely to flip control of the U.S. House of Representatives in November. To pull off the upset, Golden will have to recapture voters in ancestral Democratic strongholds who have been increasingly wooed by Republicans.
Stranded Maine duck hunter relied on years of hunting experience to survive 12 hours in waist-deep water
–Duck hunter Bruce Thibodeau had been standing on the hull of his capsized boat with cold water up to his waist for nearly 12 hours when he heard sirens cry out in the darkness. That’s when he knew his gamble had paid off.
Thibodeau — who is a certified Maine guide, Baxter State Park ranger, and has hunted, fished and trapped all his life — used the only thing he had to signal his whereabouts: his goose call.
Do this: Get spooked at this Stephen King-themed ‘fright’ night
–After former Friends of Fort Knox director Leon Seymour passed away in May, organizers of this year’s Fright at the Fort Halloween experience set about making one of his dreams a reality: a Stephen King-themed fright.
This year’s Fright at the Fort will feature 12 “rooms” throughout the fort, each with a different Stephen King theme, ranging from “Misery” and “The Shining” to “Pet Sematary” and, of course, “IT.” It’s recommended for ages 12 and up, as it can often be really, truly scary.
