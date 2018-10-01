Historic Shaker Village farm vandalized

Courtesy of Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village Courtesy of Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village

By CBS 13 • October 1, 2018 8:32 am

A field at the historic Shaker Village farm in New Gloucester was vandalized over the weekend, according to the Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village.

Workers at the village said someone drove into their north hay field, causing deep tire tracks and other damage to more than half the field.

The farm said they have contacted local authorities about the vandalism. They said the damage is “extensive” and will have to be repaired by hand.

Every year the farm produces more than 50 tons of hay for their flock of sheep and herd of cattle that live at the historic farm and village.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 207-774-5939.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.