By CBS 13 • October 1, 2018 8:24 am

Route 113 in Baldwin is back open Monday after a multi-vehicle crash closed the road for more than three hours.

It happened on the Hiram town line.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Offices said three cars were involved.

They say there were no serious injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

