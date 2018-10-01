Man who died in Naples motorcycle crash identified

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • October 1, 2018 11:44 am

Authorities believe alcohol and speed were factors in a weekend motorcycle crash that killed a Naples man.

Kyle Sweezey, 24, died at 12:09 a.m. Sunday when he crashed his bike on Harrison Road in Naples, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

Sweezey wasn’t wearing a helmet when he crashed, police said. He was found dead at the scene when first responders arrived.

“Alcohol and speed appear to be factors at this time,” the sheriff’s office, which is investigating the crash, said in a statement.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.