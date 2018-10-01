Lewiston-Auburn
October 01, 2018
Lewiston-Auburn

Dog involved in Auburn attack being tested for rabies, cops say

An Auburn neighborhood where police say a German Shepherd mix got loose, then attacked and ultimately killed a smaller dog.
By CBS 13

Auburn police are investigating a dog attack early Monday morning that killed another dog.

According to police, it happened in the 200 block of Main Street.

Police said a German Shepherd mix got loose and attacked and killed a smaller dog.

The miniature Schnauzer ended up dying from its wounds.

The Shepherd is in quarantine.

According to police, the dog is being tested for rabies.

Police said it will remain locked up until a judge decides what to do with the dog.

Comments

