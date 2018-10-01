Auburn man charged with setting fire that destroyed historic home

Tisha Blais | CBS 13 Tisha Blais | CBS 13

October 1, 2018 5:06 pm

Updated: October 1, 2018 5:06 pm

An Auburn man was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with arson in connection with a fire that badly damaged a historic home.

State fire marshals and Auburn police charged Justin Knight, 33, with two counts of arson and two counts of attempted arson. He is accused of setting two fires on the outside of the building and then trying to set on fire two cars parked nearby, according to a release from Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Knight was charged at the Androscoggin Jail after being arrested Sunday by Auburn police on an unrelated domestic violence charge.

The fire, which investigators believe was random, destroyed the Charles A. Jordan House on Academy Street in Auburn. The house was built in 1880. The current owners say it has been in their family for about 60 to 70 years.

The Jordan House was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

