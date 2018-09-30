State
September 30, 2018
Motorcyclist dies in Gray

Stock image | Pixabay
By Judy Harrison, BDN Staff

A motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon in Gray when he apparently failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a pickup truck.

Bruce E. Smith, 56, of Standish was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Cumberland County sheriff’s office.

Smith was traveling north on Shaker Road, also known as Route 26, at about 12:18 p.m. on his orange 2011 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. He continued through the intersection at Route 26A and struck a black Ford F-350 traveling south.

The driver of the truck, Ryan Glidden, 37, of Gray was not injured.

Alcohol did not appear to be a factor in the incident, the release said.

The crash is being reconstructed by the sheriff’s office.

 

