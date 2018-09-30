Four people injured in Oxford County boating crash

Stock Photo | Pixabay Stock Photo | Pixabay

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • September 30, 2018 11:18 am

Updated: September 30, 2018 11:40 am

Four people were injured Saturday night in a boating crash on Lower Richardson Lake in Township C, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Township C is located in Oxford County.

It was reported about 9:30 p.m. that people were injured when a boat crashed into a rock near Spirit Island, according to Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the warden service.

Three were listed in stable condition Sunday at Central Maine Medical Center Hospital in Lewiston and a fourth was treated for a minor injury and released from Rumford Hospital, he said.

The names of the injured were not released.

The operator of the boat worked Lakewood Camps, MacDonald said. He was transporting customers of the camp to the public boat launch on the South Arm Road when the crash happened.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor. Game wardens continue to investigate the incident.

