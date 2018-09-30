Motorcyclist dies in Naples crash

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Kaylie Reese , BDN Staff • September 30, 2018 9:03 am

A motorcyclist died following a crash in Naples on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Cumberland County sheriff’s office.

The man was found dead following a report of a crash near Harrison Road. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The man has not yet been identified, pending notification of his family.

Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash. The operator was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is being reconstructed by the Cumberland County sheriff’s office.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.