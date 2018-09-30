Portland
September 30, 2018
Portland Latest News | Poll Questions | Pumpkin Seeds | Duck Hunter | Water Foraging
Portland

Motorcyclist dies in Naples crash

Stock image | Pixabay
Stock image | Pixabay
By Kaylie Reese, BDN Staff

A motorcyclist died following a crash in Naples on Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Cumberland County sheriff’s office.

The man was found dead following a report of a crash near Harrison Road. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The man has not yet been identified, pending notification of his family.

Alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash. The operator was not wearing a helmet.

The crash is being reconstructed by the Cumberland County sheriff’s office.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like