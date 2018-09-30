Man fatally shot by NH police during roadside encounter

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

The Associated Press • September 30, 2018 2:22 pm

New Hampshire law enforcement officials say a gun was found in the hand of a 40-year-old man who was shot to death by a state trooper during a roadside encounter.

Authorities say that at about 6:45 p.m. Saturday police received a report of an erratic driver on state Route 101. A trooper spotted the pickup truck about 15 minutes later stopped off Exit 6 in Epping.

Police say that when the trooper approached the vehicle “an encounter ensued” in which the trooper discharged his firearm, killing Walter Welch, Jr.

Welch, the sole occupant of the pick-up, died at the scene.

The trooper, whose name was not released, was placed on administrative leave.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday. The investigation is continuing.

