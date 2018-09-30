Lewiston-Auburn
September 30, 2018
Lewiston-Auburn

Man seriously injured during motorcycle crash in Lewiston

Heidi de Marco | TNS
By CBS 13

A man was sent to the hospital with serious injuries after a motorcycle crash on the Longley Bridge Saturday afternoon, according to Lewiston police.

Investigators said it happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and Lincoln.

Lewiston police said Edward Major, 53, was riding his motorcycle when he came into contact with an SUV driven by 51-year-old Annette Douglass.

Investigators said they are unsure how the crash happened but that it would be reconstructed.

Major suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash and was brought to Central Maine Medical Center. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Part of the road was closed for a time this afternoon as crews cleaned up the crash.

