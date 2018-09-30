Historic house in Auburn destroyed in fire

Courtesy of Tisha Blais Courtesy of Tisha Blais

By CBS 13 • September 30, 2018 2:30 pm

Fire destroyed the historic Charles A. Jordan House at 63 Academy St. early Sunday morning.

The wood-frame house, located on the corner of Academy and Myrtle Street was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1974.

According to the Red Cross, the building has 10 residential units, and they are helping nine people who are now homeless.

Sunday morning, before dawn, fire consumed the top floor and attic of the building as firefighters from Auburn and Lewiston battled the blaze from ladder trucks and from the street below.

As fire ate away at the building, local residents gathered to watch as the distinctive mansard roof top was consumed.

According to city records, the 5,476-square foot property is owned by Lisa Rae LeBrun and is categorized as a rooming house with 10 units. It was built in 1880.

According to the National Register of Historic Places, the victorian home — also known as the Deacon French House — was “one of Maine’s most elegant examples of a wooden Second Empire mansion.”

