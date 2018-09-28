Mattanawcook, Bucksport, MCI, Hermon, Cony seeking fourth wins

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • September 28, 2018 1:00 am

MATTANAWCOOK ACADEMY vs. BUCKSPORT

Time, site: 7 p.m., Friday, Carmichael Field, Bucksport

Records: Mattanawcook 3-1, Bucksport 3-1

Game notes: The Bucks will try to bounce back from a 21-20 loss to Foxcroft Academy last Friday night in a battle of 3-0 teams. Carter Tolmasoff ran for 133 yards on 20 carries vs. the Ponies, and Lucas Wardwell contributed 69 more on 13 carries. The Lynx dropped a 28-20 decision to Foxcroft Academy two weeks ago but rebounded for a 16-6 triumph over Dexter. The Bucks beat MA twice last season, 48-42 in three overtimes and 49-6 in their Class D semifinal in which Tolmasoff amassed 257 all-purpose yards. The Lynx feature quarterback Kris Milner, veteran receivers Cayden Spencer-Thompson and Alex Brown, and running back Deonte Duffy.

MAINE CENTRAL INSTITUTE vs. OLD TOWN

Time, site: 7 p.m., Friday, Victory Field, Old Town

Records: MCI 3-1, Old Town 2-2

Game notes: The defending two-time state champion Huskies, Class D in 2016 and Class C last fall, will be gunning for their fourth straight win after dropping their season opener to current unbeaten Leavitt of Turner. The Huskies erased an early 12-point deficit to edge previously undefeated Hermon 29-25 a week ago. Tucker Sharples rushed for 127 yards to boost his season total to 375 yards on 53 carries. Bussell now has 201 yards on 33 carries on the year. Ryan Friend has completed 24 of 51 passes for 369 yards and three TDs, and Andrew Whitaker (8 catches-205 yards) has been his favorite receiver. Isaac and Seth Bussell are the leading tacklers with 45 and 36, respectively, and Kempton Roy has been in on 29. Old Town has been led by Logan Lilly, is the team’s leading rusher and pass receiver. Quarterback Brian Barnaby is both a running and throwing threat, and Jared Spencer and Sam Magoon anchor the defense.

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND vs. HERMON

Time, site: 7 p.m., Friday, Pottle Field, Hermon

Records: MDI 1-3, Hermon 3-1

Game notes: The Hawks will be looking to avenge a 44-6 loss to the Trojans last season. This game features two of the best all-around players in the league. Hermon quarterback Garrett Trask has thrown for over 500 yards and rushed for 300-plus yards while also being among the team’s top tacklers. MDI running back Elijah Joyce has run for 705 yards on 105 carries, caught eight passes for 138 yards and has been involved in a team-high 45 tackles. MDI has also played MCI, dropping a 28-0 decision. Sean Stark and Zach Tubbs have led the Hermon defense along with Deakin Dow, while MDI’s defense has been sparked by Joyce, Samuel Hoff and Porter Isaacs.

LEWISTON vs. BANGOR

Time, site: 7 p.m., Friday, Cameron Stadium, Bangor

Records: Lewiston 0-4, Bangor 1-3

Game notes: The Blue Devils may be winless but they have played a tougher schedule. Their four opponents have a combined record of 13-3, while Bangor’s four opponents are currently 6-10. Lewiston is coming off a 28-14 loss to Portland while Bangor was dealt a 45-0 setback by Oxford Hills of South Paris. Lewiston quarterback Tanner Cortest has completed 25 of 74 passes for 442 yards but has been picked off eight times. Hunter Landry is the Devils’ leading rusher (33 carries, 190 yards) and pass receiver (7-for-94). James Neel (55-for-187) and Gabe Higgins (43-for-181) have paced the Rams running attack, and quarterback Zach Milliken has completed 12 of 32 passes for 180 yards. He has been intercepted four times. Zach Cowperthwaite has 6 catches for 57 yards. Domonick Colon (37 tackles), Noah Adamson (28) and Cortes (28) are Lewiston’s leading tacklers, while Bangor has been led by Zeb Wilson (20), Neel (18) and Tristan Stewart (18).

BREWER vs. CONY

Time and site: 7 p.m., Friday, Cony High football field, Augusta

Records: Brewer 1-3, Cony 3-1

Game notes: The Witches snapped a season-opening three-game losing streak with a 30-6 victory over Mt. Blue of Farmington last Friday night. The Witches are going to have to find a way to neutralize Cony High sophomore quarterback Riley Geyer, who threw for four TD passes in a 37-20 win over Lawrence of Fairfield last weekend and ran for another score. He completed 14 of 20 passes for 241 yards and ran for 146 more yards. Brewer lost to Lawrence 46-8 two weekends ago. Running back Andrew Kiley is Brewer’s offensive catalyst. Cony nipped Brewer 20-14 a year ago.

