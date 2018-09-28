High School Sports
September 28, 2018
High School Sports Latest News | Poll Questions | Brett Kavanaugh | Moose Hunt | Susan Collins
High School Sports

Maine HS cancels homecoming football game over fears about disease

Stock photo | Pexels
Stock photo | Pexels
By CBS 13

Scarborough High School officials say Friday’s homecoming football game against Massabesic High School has been cancelled due to concerns about hand, foot and mouth disease.

Scarborough school officials sent letters to parents on Thursday stating Massabesic High School has reported cases of Coxsackie virus, which causes hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is a mild, contagious viral infection common in children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is characterized by sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet.

“We understand that this news is disappointing and impacts some of our homecoming plans but our student’s health and safety is our number one priority,” Scarborough school officials said in the letter.

According to the letter, Scarborough’s next football game will be against Thornton Academy on Oct. 6.

The letter did not state if the game against Massabesic will be rescheduled.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like