Maine HS cancels homecoming football game over fears about disease

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

By CBS 13 • September 28, 2018 11:31 am

Scarborough High School officials say Friday’s homecoming football game against Massabesic High School has been cancelled due to concerns about hand, foot and mouth disease.

Scarborough school officials sent letters to parents on Thursday stating Massabesic High School has reported cases of Coxsackie virus, which causes hand, foot, and mouth disease.

Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is a mild, contagious viral infection common in children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is characterized by sores in the mouth and a rash on the hands and feet.

“We understand that this news is disappointing and impacts some of our homecoming plans but our student’s health and safety is our number one priority,” Scarborough school officials said in the letter.

According to the letter, Scarborough’s next football game will be against Thornton Academy on Oct. 6.

The letter did not state if the game against Massabesic will be rescheduled.

Follow BDN Portland on Facebook for the latest news from Greater Portland.