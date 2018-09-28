UMaine football team looks for first-ever victory over Yale on Saturday

Gregory Payan | AP Gregory Payan | AP

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • September 28, 2018 8:59 pm

UNIVERSITY OF MAINE vs. YALE UNIVERSITY

Time, site: Saturday, 1 p.m., Yale Bowl, New Haven, Connecticut.

Series, last meeting: Yale leads 8-0-1, Yale 21-10 on 10/17/15

Quarterbacks, UMaine: Isaiah Robinson (16-for-32, 162 yards, 2 interceptions); Yale: Kurt Rawlings (37-for-52, 476 yds., 1 TD, 0 INT)

Top rushers, UMaine: Joe Fitzpatrick (51 att., 199 yds., 1 TD), Ramon Jefferson (35-198); Yale: Zane Dudek 35-250, 2 TDs), Spencer Alston (18-120, 1 TD)

Leading receivers, UMaine: Jaquan Blair (10 receptions, 135 yds., 1 TD), Devin Young (10-56), Drew Belcher (9-80), Micah Wright (8-133, 3 TD); Yale: Reed Klubnik (14-199-1), J.P. Shohfi (7-91)

Defensive leaders, UMaine: Sterling Sheffield (26 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery, 1 forced fumble), Deshawn Stevens (25 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, 1 INT), Jamehl Wiley (14 tackles, 3 TFL), Manny Patterson (13 tackles, 4 pass breakups) Yale: Ryan Burke (14 tackles), John Dean (11 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks), J. Hunter Roman (11 tackles, 5 TFL)

Game notes: UMaine is 4-33-1 all-time vs. Ivy League opponents. UMaine’s defense has allowed only 1.17 yards per rush which is the best in the nation. Defending Ivy champ Yale, behind 2017 Ivy League Rookie of the Year Dudek, is averaging 5.16 yards per rush and 219.4 ypg. UMaine is giving up just 40.7 rushing ypg despite having played two Football Bowl Subdivision teams while Yale is 33rd in rushing (219.4 ypg). With redshirt freshman Robinson making his first career start in place of the injured Chris Ferguson (shoulder) and with UMaine having an inexperienced offensive line, expect Yale to throw a number of different blitzes at the Black Bears. Establishing a strong running game and throwing screens and quick passes can limit the effectiveness of the pass rush. Three Yale assistant coaches were former UMaine assistants: Kevin Cahill, Jordan Stevens and Steven Vashel.

HUSSON UNIVERSITY vs. SUNY MARITIME

Time, site: 1 p.m. Saturday, Reinhart Field, Throggs Neck, New York.

Records: Husson 1-2 (0-0 Eastern Collegiate Football Conference), SUNY Maritime (2-1, 0-0)

Series, last meeting: Husson leads 11-2, Husson 35-17 on 10/7/17

Quarterbacks, Husson: Cory Brandon (60-for-93, 652 yds., 6 TD, 6 INT); SUNY Maritime: Thomas Wright (71-115, 835 yds., 10 TD, 1 INT)

Top rushers, Husson: Solomon Hassen (74 att., 452 yards, 3 TDs), Miece Loureiro (11-75, 1 TD); SUNY Maritime: William Patsakos (22-154, 2 TD), Kahlil Lewin (32-132, 1 TD)

Leading receivers, Husson: Kyle Gaudet (20 rec., 184 yds., 1 TD), Keyshaun Robinson (11-149, 3 TDs), Ty Bassett (10-104, 1 TD); SUNY Maritime: Brandon Drumgole (22-313, 5 TDs), Christian Castle (21-269, 3 TDs)

Defensive leaders, Husson: Elvin Suazo (20 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT), Jake Dobos (19 tackles, 1 INT), Tarik Smith (17 tackles, 4 TFL), Antonio Rocha (15 tackles); SUNY Maritime: Liam Bailey (41 tackles), Payton Campbell (23 tackles, 4 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 forced fumble)

Game notes: Husson has won the past six meetings. Last year, Maritime turned the ball over five times. Wright is averaging 38 passes per game and opposing QBs have completed 62.5 percent of their passes and averaged 282.7 passing ypg game against Husson. The Eagles must establish a strong pass rush. Husson is coming off a bye week while SUNY Maritime dropped a 34-21 decision to the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy last Saturday. SUNY has beaten Maine Maritime Academy (36-8) and Massachusetts Maritime Academy (51-21). Los Angeles freshman Hassen is averaging 150.7 ypg and 6.1 ypc so the Eagles might be able to control the ball.

WORCESTER POLYTECHNIC vs. MAINE MARITIME ACADEMY

Time, site: Saturday, noon, Ritchie Field, Castine

Records: WPI 2-2 (0-1 New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference), MMA (0-3, 0-1);

Series, last meeting: WPI leads 3-0, WPI 45-0 on 9/30/17

Quarterbacks, MMA: Bailey Sawyer (36-for-85, 548 yds., 4 TD, 4 INT); WPI: Julian Nyland (64-for-123, 943 yds., 6 TD, 6 INT)

Top rushers, MMA: Cooper Chiasson (29 att., 94 yds.); WPI: Sean McAllen (72-332, 7 TDs)

Leading receivers, MMA: Dominic Casale (16 rec., 245 yds., 3 TD), Mason Kaserman (7-61), Joel Bennett (6-78); WPI: Erik Fryer (19-306, 1 TD), Nic Rossi (13-241, 4 TD)

Defensive leaders, MMA: Derek Breunig (31 tackles, 3 TFL), Maxwell Horton (24 tackles, 3 TFL), Justin Pinard (21 tackles); WPI: Blayne Merchant (27 tackles), Collin Saunders (27 tackles)

Game notes: The Mariners have lost 18 of their past 19 games but are coming off an encouraging performance in a 21-14 loss to the Merchant Marine Academy. WPI, 9-2 last season, is averaging 31.8 points and 385.8 yards per game. The Engineers are coming off a 17-14 loss to Springfield. The Mariners have struggled to establish a running game, averaging just 19.7 ypg, which puts pressure on Sawyer and the pass game. Sawyer is averaging 182.7 passing yards per game. MMA’s average time of possession is just 24 minutes, 37 seconds compared to opponents’ 35:23.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.