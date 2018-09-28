Husson names 2011 grad its new head softball coach

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

BDN Sports • September 28, 2018 1:00 am

BANGOR, Maine — Diann Ramsey played on three North Atlantic Conference championship teams during her softball career at Husson University. Now, she’ll try to help the Eagles achieve similar success as the program’s head coach.

Husson University Director of Athletics Frank Pergolizzi on Thursday announced that Ramsey has been appointed the program’s 14th head softball coach.

Ramsey, a 2011 Husson graduate, worked as the 18-and-under head softball coach at Sluggers Baseball/Softball Training Facility in Brewer in 2017 and 2018. She also has been the JV coach and varsity assistant for the Bangor High School field hockey team for the past eight seasons.

“I am truly honored to have the opportunity to represent Husson softball,” Ramsey said in a release. “I am very excited about what the future holds for us.”

Ramsey, a native of Otisfield, attended Oxford Hills High School in South Paris. At Husson, she was a three-year letterwinner as an infielder on the Husson softball team from 2009-11. In 95 career games, she batted .319 (61-for-191) with 39 runs, 14 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 34 RBI and nine stolen bases.

She also earned two letters as a defender on the Husson field hockey team from 2009-10, appearing in 32 career games.

Ramsey played on five Husson NAC title teams, including two in field hockey, and was on five NCAA tournament teams in softball and field hockey.

“We are thrilled to have Diann join Husson athletics,” Pergolizzi said in the release. “Diann was a member of five different championship teams during her time at Husson. She brings a great deal of knowledge, intensity and passion to her position.”

Ramsey earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Husson in 2011, and earned a Master of Science in Psychology with an emphasis in Sport Psychology and Exercise Science from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology in 2014.

