Maine police allegedly find $1,900 in man’s underwear, charge him with drug trafficking

By Seacoast Online • September 28, 2018 10:44 am

KENNEBUNK — A New York man was arrested in Kennebunk Wednesday night and charged with selling cocaine and heroin in Biddeford, Saco and Kennebunk.

Maine State Police spokesman Stephen McCausland said 31-year-old Reginald Lewis, from The Bronx, has been under investigation since this summer. Drug agents made undercover purchases from Lewis at that time, McCausland said.

Lewis, who allegedly goes by the street name “Uno,” was arrested at a Kennebunk Motel by Maine State Police with assistance from Kennebunk police. Drug agents say he recently relocated there from Biddeford.

Agents allegedly seized 26 grams of cocaine base, 7.5 grams of suspected heroin and nearly $1,900 in cash, which McCausland said agents located in Lewis’s underwear.

Lewis is charged with aggravated drug trafficking, from the Biddeford investigation, and a second charge will be forthcoming for the drug sales in Kennebunk, McCausland said.

Lewis is being held in lieu of $25,000 bail at the York County Jail, McCausland said.

