September 29, 2018
Body of missing skydiver recovered in Lebanon

The Maine Warden Service says the body of 41-year-old skydiving instructor Brett Bickford has been found.
By Natalie Williams

The body of Brett Bickford, 41, was found by search and rescue crews Friday evening in Lebanon after going missing Thursday afternoon, according to a release from Game Warden Corporal John MacDonald of the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.

Bickford’s body was found 750 feet southwest from the Lebanon Airport runway just before 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to MacDonald.

The search team consisted of four game wardens, a state trooper and two members of the Maine Association for Search and Rescue. Officials continue to investigate the cause of the incident.

