Maine news you need to know for Friday

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

By Lindsay Putnam • September 28, 2018 6:53 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 50s throughout the state, with rain showers forecast for the southern part of the state throughout the morning.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Jacquelyn Martin | AP

–After hours of emotionally fraught testimony from Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, reactions from Maine’s congressional delegation varied.

The spotlight shines brightly on Republican Sen. Susan Collins, one of two or three GOP holdouts who could sink Kavanaugh’s nomination in a Senate floor vote.

–Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell criticized Congress’ handling of the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, claiming the country’s lawmakers have made little progress when it comes to treating women’s accusations of harassment seriously since the Anita Hill hearings in 1991.

Mitchell, a leading Democratic figure in the late 20th century, spoke Thursday night to an audience of nearly 400 people at the Gracie Theater in Husson University, as part of the BDN lecture series Dirigo Speaks.

Courtesy of Larry Gardner

–Libby Gardner spent plenty of childhood hours in this neck of the woods, often riding atop the padded center console of her dad’s vehicle, keeping a keen eye peeled for the distinct outline of a ruffed grouse.

But this year, she teamed up with her dad for the ultimate conquest: a bull moose.

–A nonprofit volunteer economic development group has secured a $5.3 million federal grant to help create 115 jobs and spur $205 million in private investment at a former paper mill in Millinocket.

Once the home of a dozen paper machines and one of the nation’s largest paper manufacturers, the mill site is crucial to a Katahdin region economy devastated by the the mill’s shutdown in 2008. About 200 family-wage jobs were lost.

Courtesy of Camden Police Department

–A pet snake that slithered away from its Camden home two months ago still has not been found. Police believe it might be dead, but the shifty serpent’s whereabouts remain a mystery.

–Locked antler to antler, a video of two bull moose fighting was shared by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wednesday.

The video was shot in the northern Adirondack mountains on a conservation easement land backroad.

Winslow Townson | Invision/AP

–In Bangor on Friday night, the Waterfront Concerts season wraps up with a show from the Zac Brown Band and guests Caroline Jones and Darrell Scott at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. There’s also Melissa Etheridge at the Collins Center for the Arts on Saturday, and comedian Aziz Ansari takes over the State Theatre, with two sold-out shows Friday and another on Saturday.

In other news…

Maine

Hiker rescued after breaking ankle climbing Mount Katahdin

Bath Iron Works lands $3.9 billion deal to build 4 more destroyers

Maine fugitive caught in Hawaii after five years on the run

Bangor

Man gets 18 years in prison in Bangor shooting death

Man, 69, indicted for robbery at Bangor Shaw’s in July

City forced to delay moving entrance of Pickering Square parking garage

Politics

Maine has rejected roughly 3,500 applicants amid Medicaid expansion stalemate

Watch: Angry Kavanaugh denies Ford accusation, sees ‘disgrace’

Trump shaken by Ford, but backs Kavanaugh after hearing

Opinion

Deferred maintenance threatens our national parks. A solution is on the horizon.

Medicaid expansion is law. My friends deserve the health care they need.

We have lost our minds over the Kavanaugh allegations

Sports

1,700 runners to descend on Belfast for annual Festival of Champions race

Husson names 2011 grad its new head softball coach

Former MCI standout lands walk-on spot with UMaine football team

