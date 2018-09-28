Maine news you need to know for Friday

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the high 50s throughout the state, with rain showers forecast for the southern part of the state throughout the morning.
Collins remains elusive on Kavanaugh as other members of Maine delegation weigh in
–After hours of emotionally fraught testimony from Christine Blasey Ford and Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, reactions from Maine’s congressional delegation varied.
The spotlight shines brightly on Republican Sen. Susan Collins, one of two or three GOP holdouts who could sink Kavanaugh’s nomination in a Senate floor vote.
Mitchell says Thursday’s Senate hearing shows little has changed since Thomas hearings in 1991
–Former U.S. Senate Majority Leader George Mitchell criticized Congress’ handling of the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, claiming the country’s lawmakers have made little progress when it comes to treating women’s accusations of harassment seriously since the Anita Hill hearings in 1991.
Mitchell, a leading Democratic figure in the late 20th century, spoke Thursday night to an audience of nearly 400 people at the Gracie Theater in Husson University, as part of the BDN lecture series Dirigo Speaks.
The moose hunting saga: How a County father-daughter team bagged a 932-pound bull
–Libby Gardner spent plenty of childhood hours in this neck of the woods, often riding atop the padded center console of her dad’s vehicle, keeping a keen eye peeled for the distinct outline of a ruffed grouse.
But this year, she teamed up with her dad for the ultimate conquest: a bull moose.
Katahdin region mill site eyes revitalization thanks to $5.3M grant
–A nonprofit volunteer economic development group has secured a $5.3 million federal grant to help create 115 jobs and spur $205 million in private investment at a former paper mill in Millinocket.
Once the home of a dozen paper machines and one of the nation’s largest paper manufacturers, the mill site is crucial to a Katahdin region economy devastated by the the mill’s shutdown in 2008. About 200 family-wage jobs were lost.
Keep your eyes peeled for a missing python
–A pet snake that slithered away from its Camden home two months ago still has not been found. Police believe it might be dead, but the shifty serpent’s whereabouts remain a mystery.
Watch as 2 moose battle it out on a dirt road
–Locked antler to antler, a video of two bull moose fighting was shared by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wednesday.
The video was shot in the northern Adirondack mountains on a conservation easement land backroad.
Do this: Your Maine weekend guide
–In Bangor on Friday night, the Waterfront Concerts season wraps up with a show from the Zac Brown Band and guests Caroline Jones and Darrell Scott at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. There’s also Melissa Etheridge at the Collins Center for the Arts on Saturday, and comedian Aziz Ansari takes over the State Theatre, with two sold-out shows Friday and another on Saturday.
Maine
Hiker rescued after breaking ankle climbing Mount Katahdin
Bath Iron Works lands $3.9 billion deal to build 4 more destroyers
Maine fugitive caught in Hawaii after five years on the run
Bangor
Man gets 18 years in prison in Bangor shooting death
Man, 69, indicted for robbery at Bangor Shaw’s in July
City forced to delay moving entrance of Pickering Square parking garage
Politics
Maine has rejected roughly 3,500 applicants amid Medicaid expansion stalemate
Watch: Angry Kavanaugh denies Ford accusation, sees ‘disgrace’
Trump shaken by Ford, but backs Kavanaugh after hearing
Opinion
Deferred maintenance threatens our national parks. A solution is on the horizon.
Medicaid expansion is law. My friends deserve the health care they need.
We have lost our minds over the Kavanaugh allegations
Sports
1,700 runners to descend on Belfast for annual Festival of Champions race
Husson names 2011 grad its new head softball coach
Former MCI standout lands walk-on spot with UMaine football team
