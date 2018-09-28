3 boys charged with armed robbery at Etna store

Stock photo | Pexels Stock photo | Pexels

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • September 28, 2018 1:57 pm

Three male juveniles, one of whom allegedly brandished a shotgun, have been charged with robbing the Etna Village Variety Store on Tuesday night, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office.

Due to their age, their names have not been released. Because they have been charged with robbery, a Class A crime, their names will be made public once they’ve been formally charged by the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

The trio was identified as the robbery suspects after store surveillance video was posted on the sheriff’s department’s Facebook page, according to a media release issued Friday. It showed them entering the store and fleeing with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office is activity investigating an armed robbery that occurred at the Etna Store on Route 2 in Etna. At approximately 9pm on Tuesday evening, three individuals entered the Etna Store armed, then demanded money. No one inside the store was injured during the incident. If you were near the store during this time, or can identify the individuals in this video, we ask that you contact the Sheriff’s Office at 945-4636. Interviews, area searches, evidence collection and video reviews are currently taking place. Further details will be released as they are available. Please do not approach the individuals as they were armed during this robbery. Posted by Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 25, 2018

The video showed the clerk giving the juveniles a deposit bag from under the counter and the drawer containing money from the cash register.

The shotgun used in the robbery was recovered, according to the release.

The three boys were summoned and are scheduled to appear before a judge in November in Newport District Court.

Detectives continue to investigate the armed robbery. Anyone with information is asked to call the criminal investigations divisions at 207-947-4585.

