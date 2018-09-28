Jury acquits NH man in dog-shooting case

Rich Beauchesne | Portsmouth Herald Rich Beauchesne | Portsmouth Herald

By Elizabeth Dinan, Portsmouth Herald • September 28, 2018 11:19 am

BRENTWOOD, New Hampshire — A jury on Thursday found Robert Vose of Rye not guilty of a charge alleging he acted recklessly when he twice shot a 100-pound Alaskan malamute, which had his 7-pound Pomeranian dog in its mouth, “mauling” it.

Vose was charged with a felony count of reckless conduct and Rockingham County Superior Court Judge William Delker instructed the jury that to find Vose guilty, it would have to decide he acted recklessly and placed, or could have placed, another person in danger of serious bodily harm with a deadly weapon. The judge said prosecutors already conceded Vose was justified in shooting and killing the dog named Jah under state law that allows shooting dogs, if the owner or keeper did not have it under control, and believed the dog was about to attack a person or another domestic dog.

Thursday’s verdict was announced about 20 minutes after the jury was given the case. It followed testimony from Vose, 62, and firearms expert George Harris, then closing arguments from defense attorney Jerome Blanchard and county prosecutor Megan MacKenzie.

The jury heard on Thursday that Vose’s first phone call following his Dec. 16 arrest at Rye’s town forest was to his employer in Arlington, Virginia. He was described as a federally trained law enforcement officer for the Department of Homeland Security for the Air Marshal Service.

Vose resumed testimony Thursday morning, the third day of the Superior Court jury trial. His 911 call to police after the shooting was played for the jury, during which he was heard saying Jah was “chewing our Pomeranian” and “I had to shoot him.” Vose testified that Rye police arrested him on the spot and he was not asked by officers to describe where people were located at the time of the shooting, nor about his job when he said he had to call his federal employer and report he’d been arrested for an incident involving his “duty weapon.”

Vose also spent time on the witness stand Thursday talking about his 20,000 hours of commercial and military flight experience and described a half-dozen incidents when he landed planes under dangerous circumstances, including smoke in the cockpit, a windshield cracked by “no fewer than eight snow geese” and an exploded fuel tank on a KC-135 he was piloting. Under cross examination by MacKenzie, Vose said he is still a law enforcement officer, never fired a weapon in the line of duty and did not try to pick up his Pomeranian during the Rye incident because his attention was focused on Jah.

Also testifying Thursday was firearms expert George Harris, president and CEO of International Firearms Consultants, who said he helped start and write the firearms curriculum for the Sig Sauer Academy. Harris testified he was familiar with the training associated with Vose’s profession, which entails neutralizing threats on airplanes with minimal collateral damage. He said it requires situational awareness, fast decision-making and it “all comes down to the training.”

Harris said he examined all the evidence for Vose’s case and determined the contact shots Vose fired into Jah, and the angle of the shots, resulted in the “maximum amount of safety” under the circumstances. He said it caused “an immediate cessation of aggressive activity” and was done without injury to the dog in Jah’s mouth, or “anyone around.” That Vose fired two shots into the same location behind Jah’s ear showed “maximum control,” he testified, explaining that recoil between shots could alter that control.

Harris also agreed with MacKenzie that bullets can ricochet off bone and deadly force is a last resort.

During her closing arguments, MacKenzie said Melinda Birse, whose son owned Jah, reported to police during her 911 call that she was tackling a dog when “he shot my dog” and her statements were consistent. She said it didn’t make sense that Jah would let Vose walk up behind him and shoot him and it’s likely Vose didn’t shoot Jah in the heart because Birse was lying over the dog in that area.

“Mr. Vose is trained to neutralize a threat and that’s what he did without any concern for Mrs. Birse,” MacKenzie told the jury. “It’s still reckless. People move. Bullets are often unpredictable. He still acted recklessly when he fired that gun within 12 inches of her head.”

In his closing argument, Blanchard told the jury Rye police made a rush to judgement by arresting Vose, after only interviewing Birse and not witness Kelly Halldorson, who testified Birse was a distance away when Jah was shot. Birse testified she was on top of Jah at the time of the shooting with her head just 12 inches away from Jah’s, but Halldorson, Vose and his wife testified she was some distance away.

Blanchard reminded the jury about a recording they heard of Birse’s 911 call and testimony that she was “inconsolable” at the scene, compared to testimony about Vose’s calm demeanor. He asked the jury if they were in a life-or-death situation, who of the two they would choose to believe about what had occurred.

Blanchard told the jury Birse’s story did not make sense, did not match physical evidence and the criminal case was important to her because she intends to sue Vose civilly. He said evidence was tainted at the scene, including one of the shell casings near Jah’s head being moved and a leash placed on Jah’s collar after the shooting.

Blanchard said Rye police never collected a second bullet and he highlighted Vose’s training to “neutralize anything that comes through a cockpit door,” with close-quarters shooting.

“Rob is trained in live-or-die situations, at twice the speed of sound,” he said. “Some people are good under stress, others aren’t. Rob is not a reckless person, no one was placed in danger.”

Vose declined to comment after Thursday’s jury verdict.

