Man wearing clown mask and holding ax seen on Hancock County road

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • September 28, 2018 1:35 pm

Don’t look now, but the scary clowns might be back

Hancock County dispatchers received a complaint on Sept. 22 of a man wearing a clown mask and holding an ax while standing on the side of Lamoine Beach Road in Lamoine.

Hancock County sheriff’s deputies David Lord and Jeff McFarland searched the area and, perhaps unsurprisingly, found nothing, said Lt. Corey Bagley of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

“We get strange complaints all the time,” Bagley said Friday. “I would not say that this is one that we see every day, but every once in a while we get these.”

There was a nationwide wave of alleged or actual sightings of people dressed as clowns threatening violence in fall 2016. So many reports came in to authorities that some local professional clowns opted to not wear their costumes while driving to gigs.

The cause of the reports was never determined. Perhaps coincidentally, a movie based on “It,” Stephen King’s story of a group of adolescent outcasts and a shapeshifting villain who most often manifests as a child-eating clown, was released about a year later, in September 2017.

The horror movie was a big hit, but the clown sightings dropped off that year.

