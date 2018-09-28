DOC agrees to let Caribou man continue addiction treatment in jail

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • September 28, 2018 1:11 pm

Updated: September 28, 2018 1:12 pm

The Maine Department of Corrections has agreed to administer Suboxone, an addiction treatment medication, to a man who sued to seek treatment while incarcerated, according to a settlement filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Bangor.

In July, the American Civil Liberties Union of Maine sued the Maine Department of Corrections and the Houlton jail on behalf of Zachary Smith, 30, of Caribou.

A hearing on a preliminary injunction sought in his case was scheduled to be held next week in Bangor before U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen. That is expected to be cancelled and the case dismissed.

Smith’s sentencing on an assault charge was delayed until Oct. 11 while the civil suit moved forward, according to the court clerk’s office in Caribou. Smith has been taking Suboxone for about five years, court documents said. Inmates who are not allowed to continue taking addiction treatment medications are forced into a painful and difficult withdrawal, according to the complaint. Symptoms of withdrawal include vomiting, severe anxiety, sweats, depression and seizures.

The ACLU of Maine and the assistant attorney general representing the DOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

