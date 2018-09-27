Watch as 2 moose battle it out on a dirt road

By Natalie Williams • September 27, 2018 5:50 pm

Locked antler to antler, a video of two bull moose fighting was shared by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Wednesday.

The video was shot in the northern Adirondack mountains on a conservation easement land backroad.

“The two moose appear to be very healthy, reflecting the overall good health of New York’s moose population,” the Department of Environmental Conservation post reads.

Biologists with the department estimate there were approximately 400 moose — the largest land mammal in New York — in the Adirondack region as of 2016. The Department of Environmental Conservation reminds people to keep their distance from moose in the wild since moose can charge if someone gets too close.

