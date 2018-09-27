Search underway after Maine skydiver falls from parachute

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By CBS 13 • September 27, 2018 5:55 pm

LEBANON, Maine — The Lebanon Fire Department confirms that crews are searching for a missing skydiving instructor.

Officials say two skydivers jumped Thursday afternoon, with one landing safely.

The search started around 2 p.m., after the second jumper called it in.

Maine State Police say the skydiver broke free from his parachute and fell to the ground. The instructor was involved in a tandem jump, meaning the two skydivers jumped together sharing the same parachute, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The Lebanon Fire Department, Maine State Police and the Maine Warden Service are taking part in the search near Skydive New England in Lebanon, from where the flight originated.

