Maine news you need to know for Thursday

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

By Lindsay Putnam • September 27, 2018 6:15 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s throughout the state.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Bill Trotter | BDN Bill Trotter | BDN

–Mount Desert Island already has the most expensive house listing in Maine and might have set a record earlier this year for the most expensive house ever sold in Maine, when David Rockefeller’s former estate in Seal Harbor sold for $19 million.

But there is another residential property on the opposite side of the island that may be the most expensive in the entire state, though it is not for sale. According to municipal property assessing records, a private estate on Indian Point Road could be worth more than $23 million. The property includes a bowling alley, a racquetball court, a 400-square-foot vault, wine cellars and a three-story elevator.

–Directors of the Maine Lobster Festival will consider changes to the decades-old Sea Goddess tradition after this year’s pick for the crown lost her title because of “inappropriate” social media posts. The board of directors held a rare public meeting Tuesday at which some people who attended called for major changes, including the possibility of replacing the Sea Goddess with a festival ambassadorship program open to young women and men.

Courtesy City of Bangor | BDN Courtesy City of Bangor | BDN

–In August, the city was supposed to begin moving the entrance of the Pickering Square parking garage — but that project has been delayed until either the winter or spring, after Bangor struggled to find a contractor for the project.

The job entails moving the entrance of the Pickering Square parking garage to the opposite, right side, closer to the corner of Water Street, and completing landscape work in a triangular area between Merchants Plaza, West Market Square and Pickering Square.

–When Kayla Garriott was 10 years old, her father began sexually assaulting her during the weekends she spent with him following her parents’ divorce, and it lasted until his eventual arrest.

In 2015, the Maine Legislature passed a law that requires all public school districts in the state to adopt written policies instituting education on sexual abuse prevention for elementary school students. Sen. Joyce Maker, R-Calais, sponsor of the bill, has credited Garriott with contacting her with the hope of helping other young girls who might face the same abuse.

Courtesy of Michelle Tolman Courtesy of Michelle Tolman

–Adam Bertrand, who won the Class C football state championship with the Maine Central Institute his senior year, was sure his football career was over and that he would be concentrating on his engineering studies at the University of Maine. However, a midseason tryout with the football team has resulted in a walk-on spot on the squad as a nonscholarship player.

“I’m really excited,” said Bertrand, who is in his second week with the Black Bears. “It’s a great opportunity. Growing up around here, this is a football player’s dream.”

–Vets First Choice received city Planning Board approval this week to construct its new $20-million, 170,000-square-foot headquarters in the downtown.

The news comes as Vets First Choice merges with a New York company’s animal health division — a move it says will create one of Maine’s largest publicly traded companies. The merger with Henry Schein Animal Health is expected to close by 2019 and create a company with about $3.6 billion in sales.

Bangor Daily News | BDN Bangor Daily News | BDN

–Between mid-July and last week, Attorney General Janet Mills raised nearly $800,000 in the race to replace Gov. Paul LePage, with the Democrat more than doubling up Republican nominee Shawn Moody. But the pair have roughly the same amounts left in their campaign coffers.

The BDN compiled this information into all the charts and graphs you need to follow the money race.

In other news…

Maine

Maine Christian school teacher charged with sex crimes against student

5 people arrested in Bucksport drug bust

Ex-state trooper allegedly violates probation through contact with teen girls

Bangor

EMMC suspends ‘suspect’ who allegedly placed camera in a staff bathroom

Authorities bust alleged crack cocaine ring in Bangor

Men who grew marijuana for Bangor head shop owner sentenced

Business

Town divided over tax break, plan to redevelop 500-acre Scarborough Downs property

Some cell phone customers are getting refund checks from federal government; here’s why

Group unveils blueprint to grow Maine’s timber industry by 40 percent

Politics

Behind the numbers in Maine’s latest campaign finance reports

As governor’s race heats up, it still lags behind cash put into LePage’s first contest

LePage signs foreclosure bill, calls it horrible

Opinion

If we want survivors to report sexual abuse, we must listen to them, and act

American women deserve better than Kavanaugh on Supreme Court

Whatever happens, Rosenstein shouldn’t resign

Sports

Patriots place Burkhead, Bentley on injured reserve

Worcester council approves $100M for new PawSox ballpark

MMA to induct four into Mottola hall of fame

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.