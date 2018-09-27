Agencies collaborate to help public with Maine seal die offs

Courtesy of Marine Mammals of Ma Courtesy of Marine Mammals of Ma

The Associated Press • September 27, 2018 12:43 pm

SACO, Maine — A group of state, federal and nonprofit agencies says it is working together to help deal with the high number of stranded seals in Maine in recent weeks.

The seal strandings are a burden for property owners and local authorities because handling and disposing of the animals can be a challenge. The Maine Department of Environmental Protection says it’s working with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other groups to assist coastal communities, waterfront property owners and the public.

The groups are asking residents first report any live or dead stranded seals to the Maine Marine Animal Reporting Hotline. They’ve also created public documents about what to do when encountering a live or dead marine mammal and how to dispose of a deceased one.

The hotline is 800-532-9551.