SMCC student dies in South Portland crash

By CBS 13 • September 27, 2018 7:01 am

South Portland police say a Southern Maine Community College student died after a crash near the entrance of Bug Light Park on Monday night.

Police say the vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a wooden guardrail before coming to a stop inside the park.

The operator of the vehicle was on scene, and the male passenger was unconscious in the vehicle.

Police say the passenger, a 20-year-old man from Wilton, was brought to Maine Medical Center, where he died early Tuesday morning.

The 18-year-old driver from Gorham was treated on scene and interviewed by detectives.

The crash is still being investigated by police.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Police believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

