September 27, 2018
Missing Maine python has not been seen in 2 months

Courtesy of Camden Police Department
A ball python that escaped from an enclosure at a Sea Street residence hasn't been seen in two months.
By Lauren Abbate, BDN Staff

A ball python measuring 4 to 5 feet long that was reported missing in Camden nearly two months ago still hasn’t been found.

Camden police information officer Jeff Sukeforth said there have been no reported sightings of the legless reptile, which went missing in August after escaping from its enclosure at a residence on Sea Street.

Police assume the elusive serpent is dead.

“Something must’ve gotten it,” Sukeforth said. “Or it would have been seen by now.”

The snake’s escape in August is the second time Camden police asked the public to be on the lookout for this particular python. More than a year ago, the same snake escaped for the first time, though it was found shortly after “curled up in the heat,” Sukeforth previously said.

Comments

