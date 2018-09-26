Thursday, Sept. 26, 2018: No need to rush with Kavanaugh, ACA in danger, stop the attack ads

September 26, 2018 8:00 am

ACA in danger

As a small business owner who relies on the Affordable Care Act for quality health insurance, Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court is not only an attack on my health, but it’s also an attack on my business and the local economy I help to support.

My business provides building energy efficiency advice, and I serve as a general contractor for building energy efficiency upgrades. I work with many subcontractors, other small business owners who provide services including plumbing, electrical, heating system installation, insulation and carpentry. Prior to the Affordable Care Act, most of these small business owners did not have health insurance. Like me, the ACA has allowed them to have health insurance for themselves and their families.

What will happen when Kavanaugh tips the scales on the court and we’re forced to go back to the dark days before the ACA? Health care expenses will drain investment for my business, for one, which means less work and income for subcontractors I work with. And if they can no longer afford insurance, I’ll have a harder time finding the quality work I need done to keep going.

The ACA provides more than just health care; it’s a fundamental part of sustaining our economy, especially for small business owners like me that politicians so often claim to support.

Laurie Osher

Orono

Re-elect Zeigler

I am just one of many who are grateful to have Stanley Paige Zeigler as my representative in Augusta and hope that he is re-elected. The towns he serves in District 96 are Belmont, Liberty, Lincolnville, Montville, Morrill, Palermo and Searsmont.

Rep. Zeigler brings a broad background of experience to this position. In addition to one legislative term behind him (with 100 percent attendance), he also has a diverse work history along with being a parent and husband. Before his 35 years in the Merchant Marine where he rose to captain, he was employed as an ambulance attendant, logger, teacher and drug rehab counselor.

Giving back to his community is important to Zeigler and since retirement he has jumped in with both feet. He is chairman of the RSU 3 school board and vice chair on the board of the Unity Area Regional Recycling Center. These volunteer positions give him valuable insight into a number of issues before the Legislature. With new restrictions on recycling, Maine needs creative approaches to reduce our waste stream. And the complex issue of education funding affects everyone. With Zeigler’s combined experience on the school board and in the Legislature, he brings a valuable comprehensive perspective to the table.

During his first term, Zeigler was appointed to the Environment and Natural Resources Committee. This engaging work has sparked him up with ideas for new bills moving forward. Please join me in re-electing him to carry on his good work.

Bernice Nadler

Montville

No rush on Kavanaugh

I am extremely disappointed with Sen. Susan Collins comments in light of the allegation of attempted rape by Judge Brett Kavanaugh. She should be calling for a complete investigation and not for a political spectacle before a panel of powerful white men.

When Anita Hill came forward, the FBI did an investigation. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Orrin Hatch thought an investigation was the right thing to do at the time, yet now 27 years later a more serious allegation doesn’t warrant investigation?

These same senators and Collins are now placing arbitrary dates on Christine Blasey Ford to testify in front of the Judiciary Committee. The disrespect and bullying is inappropriate and unwarranted. There is no time frame on a Supreme Court nominee vote. A Senate hearing is not the place to get an objective interview.

It is offensive and horrifying to all women and men who have been sexually assaulted, especially as a child. There is no time frame on sexual assault, and there are no passes for violent actions of 17-year-olds. Someone accused of assault should not be confirmed to lifetime appointment at the highest level of the judiciary without an inquiry that clears him of the offense.

There is no reason not to believe Ford. There is nothing for her to gain by coming forward. Why is she asking for an investigation and not Kavanaugh? The accuser is asking for law enforcement to investigate her claims. This is not the behavior of a pathological liar.

Collins should ask why Kavanaugh isn’t interested in the FBI investigation if it will clear his name. If he truly has the integrity praised by his supporters, then he should have the courage to face the accusation and investigators. Put on the brakes and get to the bottom of this.

Anne Callender

Portland

Vote for Herbig

I’m writing to express my support for Erin Herbig for state senator in District 11. There are too many reasons to list in a short letter, but let’s start with her state representative record in support of job-training programs, student-debt relief, health care access, opioid treatment and other initiatives to solve real-people problems at the state level without getting embroiled in the quagmire of national issues.

I had the pleasure of meeting Herbig at a get-together hosted by a dear friend a few months ago. I got to hear her talk informally about many subjects. From the conversations I had at the event, I can tell that she is the type of person who can work with members of the Legislature, and with constituents from all sorts of ideological backgrounds. All in all, she came across as a warm-hearted, intelligent and energetic person who is exactly who she says she is: someone who loves her native Waldo County and is sincerely dedicated to enabling all Mainers to thrive in the global economy.

That’s why she’ll have my vote. I hope she’ll have yours.

Gary Stimeling

Freedom

Poliquin, stop the attacks

Bruce Poliquin continues to run attack ads against Jared Golden, once again revealing his true nature and total lack of good ideas. Demonizing and bullying his opponent, while at the same time insulting large numbers of his constituents, is not consistent with the values we claim to embrace.

Democracy is best served when all sides of the issues are placed on the table and debated in a civilized, thoughtful manner. Poliquin needs to take pointers from his fellow Republican, the late Sen. John McCain.

Beth Brand

Orono