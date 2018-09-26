If we want survivors to report sexual abuse, we must listen to them, and act

Heather Khalifa | AP Heather Khalifa | AP

September 26, 2018 2:06 pm

It’s the knee-jerk dismissal of sexual assault allegations: If it was so bad, why didn’t they tell someone or call the police? This thinking shows a fundamental misunderstanding — often intentional, sometimes not — of how badly America handles cases of sexual violence.

It is one thing that both supporters and opponents of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should be able to agree on: We must fundamentally remake the system and culture that discourages women and girls, men and boys, from reporting when they are attacked or harassed.

“I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents,” Trump tweeted on Friday, referencing the allegations by Professor Christine Blasey Ford that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when both of them were in high school.

Here are the statistics that belie the president’s simplistic conclusion:

Out of every 1,000 rapes, only 310 are reported to police and, of these, only 57 lead to arrests, according to Department of Justice figures. Eleven of these cases will be referred to prosecutors and there will be felony convictions in seven of them. Six perpetrators will serve time in jail.

Simple math shows that if 99 percent of perpetrators of sexual violence will not be prosecuted, why bother reporting the crime at all?

Beyond math, there are vast — and horrifying — reasons that survivors (who are predominantly female) do not report their assaults. Shame. Threats. Fear. Survival. There are a myriad of reasons for not reporting their assaults.

Trump’s tweet launched #whyididntreport on Twitter. Women, and a few men, have shared thousands of stories. They are heartbreaking.

“I was nine years old when I was raped. My mother told me not to tell anyone ever. This is the first time I have said I was raped. I’m 36 now.”

“Because I weighed up the pain and trauma of the assault with the pain and trauma of going to court with a lawyer pulling apart every aspect of my sex life to justify why I deserved it. Moving on from the assault was the less traumatic, most protective option.”

“I didn’t report because I knew no one would care.”

“I figured keeping my mouth shut was easier than the repercussions of telling on a popular guy.”

“Because he was my boss who was married and has kids. … I thought I’d lose my job and not be able to afford to live.”

“Because these things don’t happen to ‘good girls.’”

When women do report, the results often add to the trauma of the assault. Take the case of Texas cheerleader Amber Wyatt, chronicled last week by The Washington Post. She immediately reported her rape, in a storage shed in Arlington, Texas, in 2006. A medical examination confirmed she was raped and physical evidence proved a male soccer player was a perpetrator. Police investigated but the district attorney did not pursue the case. Graffiti on the school and cars targeted Wyatt, who left the high school. The town and the high school split, with many accusing Wyatt of lying ( false reports of rape are rare). Wyatt’s life deteriorated with increased drinking and drug use. She is now married and attending college.

After her story was initially published, other students from Martin High School shared their own stories of assault and reached out to Wyatt. Many apologized for not helping her.

“I hope my children will have a very different experience than we did,” one former student wrote. “It never leaves you after all.”

That’s a sentiment shared by many Americans, but a “different experience” won’t just happen. Big changes are needed, in how we talk about and treat sexual assault and its victims and perpetrators, no matter who they are, where they went to school or what jobs they hold.

It starts with not dismissing reports of sexual assault as too late, too vague or too unbelievable.

This editorial is about sexual assault, which may be hard for some readers. If you need support, please call 1-800-871-7741 to talk with an advocate. This service is free, private and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.