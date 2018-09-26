Maine news you need to know for Wednesday

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN

By Natalie Williams • September 26, 2018 6:01 am

Good morning. Temperatures will be in the low 70s throughout the state with some rain.

Here’s what’s happening in Maine today.

Tim Cox | BDN Tim Cox | BDN

–Mount Desert Island’s fare-free bus service is on track to finish the tourist season with a 10-percent increase from its 581,305 riders of 2017.

As of Aug. 31, Island Explorer has carried 497,740 passengers around the island, including cruise ship tourists visiting Acadia National Park.

–In a move announced months ago, on Tuesday it became official: Dunkin’ Donuts has dropped the word “donuts” from its name, and will now be called just “Dunkin’.”

Maine’s first Dunkin’ has already opened, in the Kennebec County town of Manchester. There is no word yet on when the other 150 stores in Maine will be updated to feature the new name and branding.

Callie Ferguson | BDN Callie Ferguson | BDN

–Maine’s forestry experts who have spent the past two years studying the future of the industry released a five-point plan Tuesday aimed at helping it grow 40 percent over the next six years — from $8.5 billion to $12 billion.

“The products coming out of Maine forests in the future may look radically different,” said Charlotte Mace, executive director of Biobased Maine.

–Shawna Gatto, who faces charges of depraved indifference murder in the death of Kendall Chick at a Wiscasset home she shared with the 4-year-old and the child’s grandfather, will go to trial on Jan. 24. Gatto waived her right to a jury trial, so Superior Court Justice William Stokes will decide her fate.

–A Republican, Stephanie Anderson, has held the county’s top prosecutor job since 1991, but a Republican won’t replace her. Randall Bates said Tuesday he’s pulling out of the race, leaving Democrat Jon Gale and independent Jonathan Sahrbeck.

Bates said in a statement that “it is just not the right time for me to take this step” and that he looks forward to continuing to work as a defense attorney. The Republican did not endorse one of his opponents, saying that “either will serve the citizens of Cumberland County well.”

–The chief executive officer and founder of Nordic Aquafarms, the Norwegian-based company seeking to open a controversial land-based salmon farm in Belfast, is moving to Maine.

Here, Erik Heim will take the position of president of Nordic Aquafarms, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Norwegian parent company, and will lead its U.S. operations.

–Named after a beloved dog who once roamed the property, Penny’s Nature Preserve in Blue Hill was donated to the Blue Hill Heritage Trust by Blue Hill residents Rich Storck and Aletha Langham, with the condition that it remain a place where dogs can run and play.

The preserve features 3 miles of intersecting easy-to-moderate hiking trails that travel over small hills and a few short, steep slopes. As is the case with most forest trails in Maine, exposed tree roots and rocks can make footing tricky in some areas.

In other news…

Maine

Woman gets jail time for stealing her family’s antiques and another woman’s identity

Man reaches settlement with Maine officials after suing over rape allegations

Newlyweds turn school bus into tiny home for their cross-country adventure

Bangor

Call about Bangor break-in leads to arrest of 2 for robbery, assault

Bangor’s new digital parking enforcement to begin next week

Bangor police arrest suspect in attempted burglary at local Vietnamese restaurant

Politics

How Trump could help decide who wins control of the Maine Senate

Ex-wife of former Trump speechwriter and LePage aide countersues in defamation case

Hearing on Kavanaugh allegations puts #MeToo to the test

Opinion

Don’t weaken protections for New England’s marine monument

Question 1 will raise taxes and create new, unnecessary bureaucracy

Immigrants help make America great

Sports

‘The face of Brewer swimming’ steps down from coaching post

Question for Bruins (again): How long can Chara keep going?

UMaine redshirt freshman quarterback prepping for Yale game

Your Morning Update is published every weekday. To receive this in your inbox weekday mornings, or to check out our range of free newsletters, click here.

To subscribe to the Bangor Daily News, click here.