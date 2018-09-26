Maine Christian school teacher charged with sex crimes against student

Lisbon Police Department | BDN Lisbon Police Department | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • September 26, 2018 8:18 am

Updated: September 26, 2018 8:35 am

A teacher at Pine Tree Academy in Freeport was arrested Friday after allegedly having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student.

Derek Michael Boyce, 37, of Woolwich is charged with two counts of gross sexual assault and two counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor, according to Lisbon police Chief Marc Hagan.

Boyce was arrested by Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s deputies and taken to the Lisbon police station, where he was booked. He remained at the Androscoggin County Jail on Wednesday, held on $50,000 bail. Should he make bail, his bail restrictions will include no contact with the victim, the victim’s family or anyone younger than 18, according to Hagan.

“We received information regarding an inappropriate, possibly unlawful relationship involving an adult male and a female juvenile that residents in Lisbon,” Hagan said.

CIting an ongoing investigation, Hagan declined to release additional information.

Boyce is scheduled to appear in Androscoggin County Superior Court on Dec. 5.

Pine Tree Academy offers “Christ-centered” education to students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, according to the school’s website.

To reach a sexual assault advocate, call the Statewide Sexual Assault Crisis and Support Line at 800-871-7741, TTY 888-458-5599. This free and confidential 24-hour service is accessible from anywhere in Maine. Calls are automatically routed to the closest sexual violence service provider.

