Tensions boil over in Windham as council considers town manager’s fate

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • September 26, 2018 4:19 pm

A Tuesday night Town Council meeting in Windham turned heated, with residents and councilors yelling and pointing fingers at one another within the first five minutes, CBS 13 reported.

At the center of the debate was the future of Town Manager Tony Plante. Council Chairwoman Donna Chapman told the local Lakes Region Weekly Plante should retire or be fired by the council, citing alleged discontent among town employees.

The Weekly reported that town councilors were divided over the future of the town manager, with one — Jarrod Maxfield — defending Plante and saying councilors should instead throw out “council leadership.”

At Tuesday night’s meeting, when Chapman reportedly tried to stop public discussion of the matter, she was met by a chorus of “I object” from the assembled crowd, according to CBS 13.

“You are destroying this town single-handedly,” one resident told Chapman from the lectern, the television station reported. “You’re a detriment to this town, and that’s my opinion. I mean you no malice in saying that, but it’s true. You are a detriment to this town. You need to resign. You need to walk away so that some actual progress can be made in this town.”

Maxfield held up a letter he said was signed by 38 residents supporting the town manager.

“The chair does nothing but claim other members of the council — particularly councilor Maxfield and I — bully her,” said Timothy Nangle. “If pointing out facts and bringing attention to lies and hypocrisy is bullying, guilty as charged.”

Other councilors were more supportive of Chapman in speaking with the Weekly, however.

Clayton Haskell said firing Plante “will be strongly considered,” according to the newspaper, while Rebecca Cummings told the Weekly, “In my mind, nothing is off the table.”

