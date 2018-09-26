Third person charged in New Hampshire with double voting

Matt Rourke | AP Matt Rourke | AP

The Associated Press • September 26, 2018 5:06 pm

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire authorities have brought charges against a third person accused of voting in two states in the 2016 general election.

The attorney general’s office said Wednesday that 20-year-old Spencer McKinnon cast a ballot in Durham while also voting by absentee ballot in Dracut, Massachusetts. He faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

While New Hampshire typically prosecutes a few voter fraud cases every election cycle, it only recently began charging people flagged by the Interstate Voter Registration Crosscheck Program. Last week, a Hampton couple were charged with casting absentee ballots in New Hampshire while also voting in Massachusetts.

According to Facebook, there is a University of New Hampshire student named Spencer McKinnon who is from Dracut. He did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.