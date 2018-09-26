Maine lobster boat captain pleads guilty to causing death of crew members

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • September 26, 2018 9:50 am

Updated: September 26, 2018 10:12 am

A Cushing man admitted Tuesday that he caused the deaths of two of his crew members when his boat capsized four years ago.

Christopher A. Hutchinson, 30, pleaded guilty to two counts of seaman’s manslaughter in federal court in Portland. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors are recommending that Hutchinson recieve a sentence of four years in prison and three years supervised release.

Hutchinson’s boat, No Limits, sank 20 miles off the coast of Port Clyde four years ago. Hutchison was rescued by the Coast Guard hours after the boat capsized, but his two crew members, Tom Hammond, 27, of Rockland, and Tyler Sawyer, 15, of St. George and Waldoboro, were never found.

According to court records, Hutchinson decided to continue with a planned fishing trip on Nov. 1 2014, despite a predicted storm. After drinking and smoking marijuana on Halloween night, Hutchinson and his crew departed from a dock in Tenants Harbor at 1 a.m.

Prior to the boat capsizing, Hutchinson also ingested oxycodone that he purchased the day before, according to court documents.

Hutchinson is awaiting sentencing. If a federal judge does not approve the recommended sentence, Hutchinson may withdraw his guilty pleas.

