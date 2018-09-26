Damariscotta man sentenced to decade in prison for sexual assault

LCNME | Lincoln County News LCNME | Lincoln County News

By Jessica Picard, Lincoln County News • September 26, 2018 3:46 pm

A Damariscotta man was sentenced to a decade in prison for the sexual assault of a minor during a hearing at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Wiscasset Monday, Sept. 24.

Norman L. Newton Sr., 62, pleaded guilty to one count each of class A and class B gross sexual assault.

For the first count, he was sentenced to 18 years in prison with all but 10 suspended, plus six years of probation.

His probation conditions prohibit contact with the victim or any child under the age of 16 and prohibit his possession of sexually explicit materials.

For the second count, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which he will serve concurrently with his sentence for the first count.

Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gerety prosecuted the case. Bath attorney David Paris represented Newton. District Court Judge Barbara Raimondi presided.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Detective Terry Michaud arrested Newton on April 22, according to a release from the sheriff’s office at the time of the arrest.

The arrest followed an investigation of numerous offenses over several years in Damariscotta, according to the release.

Newton had been held at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset on $5,000 cash bail. He may receive credit for time served toward his sentence.

He was in custody at the time of the hearing, appearing in court in an orange jumpsuit and shackles.

If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault’s 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

