5 things to do in Hancock County this weekend

September 26, 2018

BAR HARBOR — At 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, see Antonio Rocha’s world of mime, sound effects, zany characters, physical comedy and one-of-a-kind storytelling at the Criterion Theatre, 35 Cottage St. This performance showcases Antonio’s versatile talents for silent and spoken works. For tickets, call 207-288-0829 or visit www.criteriontheatre.org.

BAR HARBOR — Drop-in volunteers are needed to work on trails, carriage roads and outdoor projects during sessions organized by Acadia National Park and Friends of Acadia. The next session will be held 8:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, meeting at park headquarters, 567 Eagle Lake Road, weather permitting. No experience is necessary. The last session in this series will be held Tuesday, Oct. 2.

BLUE HILL — The Blue Hill Heritage Trust and SEED Barn, and University of Maine Extension are holding an Invasive Species Workshop from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at the Blue Hill Consolidated School, 60 High St. The workshop will offer the opportunity for the community to learn how to recognize then tame invasives in their domestic spheres. Following the workshop, Lee Lee from the SEED Barn will demonstrate how to ferment and sow fresh native seeds from keystone trees and other woody native plants, including viburnums, dogwood and wild cherry. Participants are invited to take home seeds for several keystone species and try growing them at home.

ELLSWORTH — The Grand is excited to announce auditions for its new production, Lewis Carroll’s “Alice: Through the Looking Glass,” will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, and Sunday, Sept. 30, at 165 Main St. The production, live on the Stanley Subaru Stage, is adapted by Grand Executive Director Nick Turner and directed by Grand Education Director Jasmine Ireland. The play will run over two weekends from Nov. 16-25 For more information, call the box office at 207-667-9500, visit www.grandonline.org or follow The Grand on Facebook.

BUCKSPORT — North Bucksport United Methodist Church will hold a public supper from 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29, at Arey Community Building, 1160 River Road. The menu will include chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, stuffing, vegetables and dessert. $9 adults, $3 children.

