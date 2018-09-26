Old Town man who planned to ‘rob his way to Mexico’ pleads guilty

Courtesy of Penobscot County Sherif Courtesy of Penobscot County Sherif

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • September 26, 2018 11:47 am

An Old Town man who told police he planned to rob his way to Mexico waived indictment and pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Bangor to robbing a Milford store and an Orono bank this summer.

Richard Moloney, 42, was charged with one count each of interfering with commerce by robbery and bank robbery.

He was arrested June 15 at a Portland motel and charged in state court with the June 10 armed robbery at the County Road Store and the robbery of the Bangor Savings Bank in Orono on June 12.

Moloney told investigators that he planned to rob his way to Mexico, according to court documents. He also admitted that he spent the money on drugs.

The amount of money stolen has not been released.

By pleading guilty Moloney admitted that on June 10 he brandished a gun and demanded cash at the County Road Market, a Milford convenience store. The clerk opened the register and set the tray that held cash and coins on the counter and Moloney admitted that he fled on foot with the cash, according to documents.

Moloney walked into the Bangor Savings Bank on Park Street in Orono on June 12 and passed the clerk a note that demanded money. He said in the note that he had a gun but did not brandish it, the prosecution version of the offense said.

Moloney’s DNA was matched to DNA found on discarded sunglasses, a ski mask and white socks he’d worn on his hands that were found near the bank, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.

He has been held without bail since being charged in federal court in July.

Moloney faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He also could be ordered to pay restitution.

