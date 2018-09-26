Track all outside spending in Maine’s 2018 elections

At 42 days out from the Nov. 6 election, outside groups will begin spending more frequently to try and influence voters to support their candidates.

The Bangor Daily News is tracking those filings daily, in the interactive graphics below.

Independent spending in Maine’s governor’s race

Those outside groups report their expenses as they make them, for television ads, mailers and more. The spending also reveals where political observers think the balance of power in Augusta will be decided.

See the legislative races for which outside groups are spending the most in the graphic below.

Independent spending in Maine’s legislative races

For all independent expenditures, comb through this list (updated twice daily) from data maintained by the Maine Ethics Commission. Use the filter at the top right to view expenditures in specific races.

Independent spending for all state-level races